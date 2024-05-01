AFC West Power Rankings after NFL Draft: Broncos higher than you think
Where do the Denver Broncos rank in the AFC West?
3. Los Angeles Chargers
The Denver Broncos swept the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 NFL Season, and I'd say that Denver has improved more than LA this offseason. The big move the Chargers made was being able to lure Jim Harbaugh back into the NFL after a decade out of it. You have to figure that the LA market and Justin Herbert were the driving forces in Harbaugh making the return, but outside of that, there is not a whole lot to like about the Chargers roster.
Their play-makers on offense feature Gus Edwards, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Will Dissly. And outside of the oft-injured Joey Bosa and the aging Khalil Mack, the defense doesn't really have much else to like. I guess Derwin James is still balling.
Overall, the Chargers are just going to be another team in 2024, and they could win six or seven games.
2. Denver Broncos
A tick above the Chargers are the Denver Broncos, who have done quite the job at filling their roster holes this offseason, which has notably included moving on from QB Russell Wilson and drafting Bo Nix. Other moves that should not be discounted including signing safety Brandon Jones, CB Levi Wallace, and drafting CB Kris Abrams-Draine.
Other moves that need some love are trading for John Franklin-Myers and beefing up the DL with Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson. Denver doesn't have a great roster, but it's mad strides and features some solid depth all-around.
The Broncos are likely hoping to take a big enough step forward in 2024 to make an all-in type of push that the Houston Texans are making this offseason. Denver won eight games in 2023, somehow, and are in a great spot to add to that win total in 2024.