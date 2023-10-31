AFC West power rankings after huge slate of Week 8 games
There are three teams in the AFC West with 3 wins. Where do they fall in AFC West power rankings?
2. Denver Broncos (3-5)
The Denver Broncos are 3-5, surging at the right time, just beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and are on their bye week in Week 8. The defense has allowed just 19 per game over the last four games and the offense is playing well enough thus far. There's reason to believe that the Broncos can continue this after the bye week.
The team gets to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They also have not-so-tough games against the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Chargers twice, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots. I am buying Broncos' stock.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
A bad loss to the Denver Broncos doesn't change the Chiefs being the best team in the division. They're tied for the best record in the AFC, so the sky is not falling in KC. I do think the Broncos beating them in Week 8 does give a blueprint on how it's done. Not only did Denver beat them, but it was a total meltdown.
The Chiefs didn't score a TD and Mahomes looked thoroughly awful all day. Their offensive line broke down times and it was just an all-around bad loss for KC. However, they'll definitely get themselves back on track and I don't think this loss lingers.