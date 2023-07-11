AFC West pass rush duos ranked from worst to best in 2023
Where do the Denver Broncos rank among AFC West pass rush duos heading into the 2023 season? Which team has the best duo at getting pressure?
Maxx Crosby & Chandler Jones - Las Vegas Raiders
Although I think Chris Jones is the most dominant pressure player in the AFC West right now, and although Chandler Jones had a down year in 2022, I can't help but take the Las Vegas Raiders once again as the team with the best duo of pass rushers in the division for 2023.
First of all, Maxx Crosby has been an absolute thorn in the side of the Denver Broncos, and there's really no other way to put it. He becomes a different level of player when the Raiders are playing the Denver Broncos, but it's no longer just the Broncos that Crosby is having his way against. He's now doing this against everybody.
He had 36 QB hits, 22 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and a whopping 47 total pressures on the quarterback just last season. That was a follow-up to a 2021 season in which he had 42 total QB pressures, 30 QB hits, and 8.0 total sacks.
He added three forced fumbles and a whopping 89 total tackles last year. The guy is a beast off the edge. And when Chandler Jones is on, he's really on. I'm not sure what happened last year when he got to Las Vegas but even approaching his mid-30s, I think he's the type of player that you can count on to really come through late in games. Most of his pass rush production came in three of his final four games last year so perhaps he turned a corner before being shut down for the season.