AFC West: One tough cap decision each of Broncos' rivals have to make in 2024
The Denver Broncos are not the only team who needs to make some tough cap decisions.
3. Las Vegas Raiders - What positions do the Raiders splurge on in free agency?
With cap space approaching $40 million, and a ton of roster holes, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a position to make a splash move or two in free agency. With a strong free agency market, the Raiders may have to choose wisely there, and they also may consider re-signing one or more of their own free agents.
Their most notable FA is stud running back, Josh Jacobs, who is a true every-down back and still young. Jacobs might command a deal worth more than $10 million per season, and if that is the case, the Raiders do have the cap to re-sign him. Would they do that?
They could also look to fortify their offensive line a bit with someone like Mike Onwenu. Vegas also needs a franchise quarterback. Could the team pursue Kirk Cousins and buy themselves some time to find a young passer?
I think with the amount of financial flexibility they have and their vast roster needs, the Raiders could truly remake their entire roster but will have to choose wisely on what positions to spend on in free agency.