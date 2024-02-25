AFC West: One tough cap decision each of Broncos' rivals have to make in 2024
The Denver Broncos are not the only team who needs to make some tough cap decisions.
2. Kansas City Chiefs - Will they have to choose between Chris Jones or L'Jarius Sneed?
The Chiefs actually have a ton of free agents and not a ton of cap space. OTC gives them about $14 million, which isn't a ton. Now yes, the Chiefs can free up space like most other teams, but the amount of free agents they have and their potential costs could force them to choose one over the other.
Their two most notable free agents are stud defensive tackle Chris Jones and stud cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who each have a strong argument to be paid near the top of their respective markets. Jones is a few years older, so that could factor into things. The Chiefs have been able to pull cornerbacks out of nowhere for years, so their CB development seems very strong.
However, they have other free agents like Willie Gay, Jr., Michael Danna, Drue Tranquill, Mike Edwards, Derrick Nnadi, among others. A lot of the Chiefs core players are set to hit the open market in 2024, so they might feel like they have to choose one of Jones or Sneed with the idea of also trying to bring back some of their other players.
The cost could add up for the Chiefs, so I don't think GM Brett Veach will have it easy this offseason.