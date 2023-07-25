AFC West News: Raiders sign former All-Pro Marcus Peters
Raiders have added some experience in their secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport.
The move does not come as a surprise since Peters was already rumored to be linked to the Raiders after a visit with the team in May.
No stranger to success, Peters has earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. His illustrious career is highlighted by a playmaking resume featuring an impressive tally of 32 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and 92 passes defended.
Peters has most recently played for the Ravens, where he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was quickly rewarded with a three-year, $42 million contract extension. However, his 2021 season came to an abrupt halt before it even began, as he suffered an ACL tear in early September.
Following his injury, Peters managed to make a comeback in 2022, but it proved to be a rocky season by his usual standards. He allowed a career-high 71% completion percentage and experienced career lows in interceptions (one) and passes defended (6).
Despite these concerns, there's still hope that Peters, who is now 30 years old, could bounce back in his second year after the ACL injury, as many players do. However, there's also the possibility that a slow start to his decline might be on the horizon.
Nonetheless, the addition of Peters marks a much-needed 'splash' signing for the Raiders. Last season, their passing defense ranked a dismal 29th, yet the team seemed hesitant to promptly address the position. Instead, they opted to sign part-time starters Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. to complement their promising up-and-coming cornerback, Nate Hobbs.
Most importantly, Marcus Peters will bring a wealth of experience to his new team. With 103 NFL starts under his belt, he boasts more than double the combined 41 starts from Hobbs, Shelley, and Long. This invaluable experience is sure to bolster the Raiders' defense and provide much-needed leadership.
With the highly anticipated divisional match up against the Las Vegas Raiders in September, Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick should still enjoy a favorable matchup against Marcus Peters and a less-experienced cornerback room. While Peters' addition is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for the Raiders to strengthen their cornerback position, it may not be sufficient to bring them on par with other AFC West teams that boast formidable threats in the cornerback position.