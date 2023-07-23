AFC West news: Garoppolo passes physical tests, Toney "tweaked knee"
- Is Raiders QB1 healthy?... will he play week 1 at Denver?
- Chiefs' WR got injured in camp...
Information regarding the AFC West was released ... none regarding the Broncos, but Denver fans could be interested in them.
On Sunday, it was reported that new Raiders quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo passed the required physical tests following a foot injury last season.
There were concerns around the league about Jimmy Garoppolo, and if he would even play a snap for the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently he did pass the physical tests before the start of training camp. Garoppolo suffered a foot injury last season with the San Francisco 49ers and even signed a waiver/release regarding his foot, just in case he did not pass the physical tests.
Jimmy underwent surgery and missed the Raiders' OTA's and minicamps, but is expected to start practicing in training camp. He will not be placed on the PUP List, so he should be on track to be the Raiders' starter for the beginning of the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Now, regarding another division rival team ... the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid had news regarding wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who got injured during a drill in practice.
Toney was acquired by the Chiefs during last season's trade deadline. It is not known yet the gravity of the knee injury he had in practice, more news regarding his case should come out soon, after the results of the tests are given by the medical staff.
The Denver Broncos play against the Raiders in weeks one (home), and eighteen (away), and against the Chiefs, they play in weeks six (away), and eight (home).
With the news, we do not know yet if these two players (Garoppolo and Toney) will play against the Denver Broncos. It is likely that Jimmy will play in week one, but it all depends on how training camp goes. Now, regarding Toney, if it ends up being a big injury, he will likely miss at least the first game against the Broncos, it all depends on what type of injury it is, but knee injuries are very tough to recover. If it is not a big injury, he might return to practice soon.