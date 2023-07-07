AFC West cornerback trios ranked from worst to best in 2023
- Pat Surtain & co. best in the West?
- Raiders worst in the division?
- Chiefs corners on the rise...
2. Kansas City Chiefs
L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylon Watson, Trent McDuffie
Unfortunately, L'Jarius Sneed has developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the last handful of seasons, and one of the NFL's most underrated players overall. There are few other non-QBs on the Kansas City Chiefs that I would rather steal to come over to the Denver Broncos besides Sneed. He's got such a great feel for the game, and such a knack for creating turnovers.
Sneed's first three NFL seasons have been extremely productive. He has 163 total tackles, 10 QB hits, 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 20 total QB pressures. The folks over at Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 26th-best CB in the league:
"Sneed has been the Chiefs' best cornerback since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020, though he may need to make way now for Trent McDuffie. Sneed has played outside and in the slot for Kansas City and notched more than 40 defensive stops in each of the past two seasons, including the playoffs."- Pro Football Focus
Speaking of McDuffie, he was a player I really liked a lot coming out of last year's draft. He ended up breaking up seven passes in his first 11 games with the Chiefs, showing solid ball skills and obvious athletic ability that adds another dynamic to a very fast Chiefs defense.
The Chiefs landed a couple of serious talents at the cornerback position in the 2022 NFL Draft with not only McDuffie coming in as a first-round pick, but then Jaylen Watson all the way down in the 7th round. The former Washington State star was a pre-draft favorite of some in the NFL Draft community and he was one of the best late-round picks for any team last year, playing in 16 regular season games for the Chiefs, starting six, and picking off a pass while adding six passes broken up, three tackles for loss, and 49 total tackles.
Between these three, I think the Chiefs obviously have one of the most talented, athletic, and best up-and-coming cornerback groups in the NFL.
But it's not the best group in the AFC West.