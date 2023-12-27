AFC Playoff Picture: Here is how Broncos could be officially eliminated in Week 17
The Denver Broncos are much closer to be out of the playoffs than in heading into the second-to-last week of the 2023 regular season.
Texans, Colts and Steelers win, Jaguars lose
Like the previous scenario, just swap the Steelers for the Bills. The Broncos' playoff hopes this week start with beating the Chargers and then the focus goes to the Steelers and Bills. But even if only one of those teams loses, the other scenarios are still available.
A loss by the Texans or Colts or a win by the Jaguars over the Panthers would keep their hopes alive and send the Broncos to Week 18 with a heartbeat still remaining on their playoff hopes, albeit a faint one. So, to simplify things, here are the things Broncos Country should be rooting for in Week 17:
Broncos beat Chargers
Patriots beat Bills or Seahawks beat Steelers
Raiders beat Colts or Titans beat Texans or Jaguars beat Panthers
Of course, a Denver win coupled with a Kansas City loss to the Cincinnati Bengals keeps the Broncos alive for the AFC West division title.