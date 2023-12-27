Predominantly Orange
AFC Playoff Picture: Here is how Broncos could be officially eliminated in Week 17

The Denver Broncos are much closer to be out of the playoffs than in heading into the second-to-last week of the 2023 regular season.

By Travis Wakeman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) only had 3 catches against the Broncos.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) only had 3 catches against the Broncos. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and
Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) vs. Pittsburgh. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Texans, Colts and Steelers win, Jaguars lose

Like the previous scenario, just swap the Steelers for the Bills. The Broncos' playoff hopes this week start with beating the Chargers and then the focus goes to the Steelers and Bills. But even if only one of those teams loses, the other scenarios are still available.

A loss by the Texans or Colts or a win by the Jaguars over the Panthers would keep their hopes alive and send the Broncos to Week 18 with a heartbeat still remaining on their playoff hopes, albeit a faint one. So, to simplify things, here are the things Broncos Country should be rooting for in Week 17:

Broncos beat Chargers
Patriots beat Bills or Seahawks beat Steelers
Raiders beat Colts or Titans beat Texans or Jaguars beat Panthers

Of course, a Denver win coupled with a Kansas City loss to the Cincinnati Bengals keeps the Broncos alive for the AFC West division title.

