Predominantly Orange
AFC Playoff Picture: Here is how Broncos could be officially eliminated in Week 17

The Denver Broncos are much closer to be out of the playoffs than in heading into the second-to-last week of the 2023 regular season.

By Travis Wakeman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) only had 3 catches against the Broncos.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) only had 3 catches against the Broncos. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and
Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers could end the Broncos' playoff hopes. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bills and Steelers win

Even if the Broncos beat the Chargers, they will still be eliminated from playoff contention if both the Bills and Steelers win this week. So who do those two teams face?

The Bills, who are starting to look like the Bills we all thought we would see this season, will be at home to face the same Patriots team that just beat the Broncos on Sunday. The Patriots only have four wins this season but one of those was surprisingly over the Bills, a 29-25 upset win earlier this season.

The matchup for the Steelers should be more difficult as they will be headed to Seattle to face the Seahawks. The Seahawks are also battling for a playoff spot in the NFC so this will be a big matchup.

The Steelers looked as good as they have all season this past Saturday after inserting Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Rudolph has been named the starter again for this game despite Kenny Pickett being ready to return.

