8 former Saints who could reunite with Sean Payton on Broncos in 2024
Which former (or current) Saints could end up with the Denver Broncos in 2024?
7. Isaac Yiadom, CB
Depending on what the Denver Broncos decide about their own young cornerbacks, we could see a bit of a reunion in 2024 free agency.
Not only would this be a former Saint coming to play for Sean Payton, but it would be a former Bronco coming back to the team that drafted him. I must confess -- I cheated a bit with this one. This would not be a reunion with Sean Payton, specifically, but I wanted to bring up Isaac Yiadom anyway.
Yiadom was drafted by the Broncos in 2018 when Vance Joseph was the head coach, and he was traded when Joseph was fired and Vic Fangio replaced him. Since getting traded by the Broncos, Yiadom has bounced around the league and found a lot of success playing for Dennis Allen and the Saints this past season. He racked up 14 pass breakups and allowed just 48.9 percent of passes to be completed into his coverage.
If the Broncos aren't sold on the development of Damarri Mathis or Riley Moss, Yiadom reuniting with Vance Joseph and coming back to where his career began could be intriguing.
8. Sheldon Rankins, DL
Sheldon Rankins is another former Saints first-round pick on this list and a player who could help the Broncos at a major position area of need in 2024. The Broncos need a makeover of their defensive line, and a player like Rankins could add some much needed pass rush up front.
He had 6.0 sacks this past season with the Houston Texans and has been a consistent pressure player throughout his career.