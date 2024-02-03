8 former Saints who could reunite with Sean Payton on Broncos in 2024
Which former (or current) Saints could end up with the Denver Broncos in 2024?
5. Marcus Davenport, EDGE
I really liked the idea of the Broncos going after Marcus Davenport last offseason, but he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Vikings worth probably way more than the Broncos would have been interested in. But at that time, the Broncos were also still banking on Randy Gregory coming through in his second season with the team.
Times have changed.
Injuries have prevented Davenport from being a true impact player in recent years, and that could drive his price down to something palatable for the Broncos. He played in four games for the Vikings last year and had four QB hits, 2.0 sacks, and 6 pressures. He could be a steal for Denver in 2024.
6. CJ Gardner-Johnson, SAF
Another player who missed a lot of time in the 2023 season due to injury is CJ Gardner-Johnson, a player who was connected to the Broncos for a decent amount of the 2023 offseason.
Gardner-Johnson ended up signing with the Detroit Lions, but he'll hit the market again in 2024 and could be a great fit for the Broncos once more. The Broncos have a clear opening next to Justin Simmons at safety with PJ Locke hitting free agency and Caden Sterns entering a contract year.
Given Gardner-Johnson's history of ball production, he would be an outstanding pickup if the price is right.