8 former Saints who could reunite with Sean Payton on Broncos in 2024
Which former (or current) Saints could end up with the Denver Broncos in 2024?
2. Alvin Kamara, RB
Alvin Kamara is currently under contract with the New Orleans Saints, but the Saints can save over $11 million if they make him a post-June 1 cut this offseason. I'm sure New Orleans would look to trade Kamara first, and if they put him on the market, you can bet that Sean Payton is going to be on the phone with his old pal Mickey Loomis, the general manager of the Saints.
Kamara is a massive difference-maker at the running back position. The Broncos lack a true go-to threat offensively, and Kamara would bring a level of star power that is undoubtedly missing from this team. He's never had less than 1,100 yards from scrimmage as an NFL player.
I could absolutely see the Broncos being interested in Kamara if he becomes available in the 2024 offseason.
You might be wondering about Javonte Williams, and what the Broncos would do with him. Perhaps even Samaje Perine, who is under contract for 2024 as well.
I don't think the Broncos need to marry themselves to Williams or Perine in 2024, even though they were such integral parts of the offense in 2023. Williams, specifically, had a really poor year in 2023 and is entering a contract year in 2024. The Broncos don't need to build the offense around him in 2024, by any means. Perine was barely involved as a runner, which was extremely odd given the effectiveness we saw from him at times.
I think moving on from Javonte Williams is a potentially underrated storyline for Denver in 2024.