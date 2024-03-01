8 draft mistakes that continue to haunt Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos unfortunately have no shortage of NFL Draft mistakes haunting them in 2024
7. Almost the entire 2022 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos didn't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they had nine darts to throw overall thanks to a number of other trades they had made.
With that in mind, you're really relying on your scouting staff and front office to make the types of picks that will give you some great depth and role players, and the odds are, no matter where you're picking in the NFL Draft, if you have nine picks, you're liable to luck into a starter or two.
The Broncos' top pick from that class was Nik Bonitto, who emerged in 2022 as a really good rotational rusher, at the very least. But let's look at the rest of the class.
- 3rd round: Greg Dulcich
- 4th round: Damarri Mathis
- 4th round: Eyioma Uwazurike
- 5th round: Delarrin Turner-Yell
- 5th round: Montrell Washington
- 5th round: Luke Wattenberg
- 6th round: Matt Henningsen
- 7th round: Faion Hicks
There's not much there to be encouraged by. Hicks and Washington are no longer on the roster while Uwazurike is likely on his way out due to gambling infractions that date back to his time at Iowa State. Delarrin Turner-Yell has excelled on special teams, but tore his ACL in 2023 and won't be availble for the start of 2024.
Damarri Mathis was benched after a brutal start to the 2023 season. Luke Wattenberg hasn't impressed when he's played. Matt Henningsen hasn't helped an ailing defensive line.
The jury is still out on the 2022 NFL Draft until these guys' contracts are up, but it's not looking good for the Broncos who failed to land enough solid depth to build out this roster.