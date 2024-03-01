8 draft mistakes that continue to haunt Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos unfortunately have no shortage of NFL Draft mistakes haunting them in 2024
6. Drafting TE Greg Dulcich (2022)
The selection of Greg Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft is looking like a total dud at this point, which is unfortunate.
The Broncos felt like they were getting a steal in Dulcich, who was considered the top tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft by some outlets, including Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. Certainly, you couldn't help but be intrigued by the difference Dulcich was capable of making in the passing game, and the Broncos expected instant impact out of him.
Which they got. Dulcich exploded in his first NFL game against the Chargers, proving to be the type of difference-maker at the position the Broncos sorely lacked after trading Noah Fant to the Seahawks. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived. Dulcich struggled in his first Summer in the NFL with hamstring issues, which lingered into the regular season. He has continued to struggle with the same hamstring issues now entering into his third NFL season.
He played just two games for the Broncos in 2023 and wasn't even listed as the 1st-string tight end after training camp was done. It wasn't like the Broncos passed on some All-Pro at that pick slot, but clearly the Dulcich selection and subsequently relying too much on him are haunting the team today.