8 draft mistakes that continue to haunt Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos unfortunately have no shortage of NFL Draft mistakes haunting them in 2024
4. Most of the 2020 NFL Draft
The 2020 NFL Draft has proven to be outstanding, especially when it comes to the early rounds. Some of the NFL's biggest superstars today were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, including arguably three of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa).
The Broncos had the 15th pick in this class, and desperately needed a wide receiver. Luckily for them, this class was considered to be absolutely loaded at the position with Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor, and Brandon Aiyuk all getting first-round hype.
As fate would have it, the Broncos would basically have their pick of the litter at pick no. 15 overall, and they selected Jerry Jeudy shortly after the Raiders made Henry Ruggs the top WR off the board. The decision to draft Jeudy wasn't a bad one, but it's been difficult for everyone to see so many of his peers from this class become superstars at the next level.
In round two, the Broncos doubled-up on receiver and took Penn State's KJ Hamler. Just a few picks after Hamler was picked, players like Jaylon Johnson, Trevon Diggs, and Jalen Hurts went off the board. And Hamler was selected one pick after Antoine Winfield Jr.
In round three, the Broncos had a whopping three selections. They ended up with Michael Ojemudia, Lloyd Cushenberry III, and McTelvin Agim. It's safe to say that the Broncos misjudged the 2020 NFL Draft, which looks way worse when you consider how many other players from this class have had outrageous success.