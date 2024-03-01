8 draft mistakes that continue to haunt Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos unfortunately have no shortage of NFL Draft mistakes haunting them in 2024
2. Bradley Chubb over Josh Allen (2018)
Going into the 2018 NFL Draft process, it very much felt like the Denver Broncos were set on taking a quarterback.
They had the 5th overall pick, and the 2018 quarterback class was supposed to be really good from top to bottom. Between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen, it was hard to see a way the Broncos would pass on a quarterback with the 5th overall pick considering the writing was on the wall with the failure of Paxton Lynch.
But instead of drafting a quarterback, the Broncos went to free agency and signed career-backup Case Keenum to a starter-level contract, and decided to punt on QBs in that draft. At the time, I can't say I blame the Broncos for being wary with Josh Allen because there was concern over whether or not he'd be able to hit the broad side of a barn consistently, much less run an NFL offense.
I think it's safe to say Allen has proven just about everyone wrong from that pre-draft process. Despite the fact that the Broncos had unprecedented access to Allen having coached him at the Senior Bowl, they opted for pass rusher Bradley Chubb instead. Chubb was an awesome prospect, and he's become a star defender in the NFL with a contract exceeding $100 milllion in Miami.
With that being said, hindsight would tell is to please draft the quarterback.
The Broncos didn't take a shot on Allen and his traits. Maybe after Paxton Lynch, they were scared off of doing that. But scared money don't make money. Even if I personally still feel that the Broncos' process in 2018 was the right one at the time, it's turned out to be very wrong.