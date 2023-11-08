8 Broncos players (and coaches) that will not be back in 2024
5. K'Waun Williams, CB
The Denver Broncos signed K'Waun Williams in 2022 free agency, and he was arguably the team's most underrated addition last year. Despite playing through injury at times, Williams showed toughness, ball skills, and veteran savvy when he was on the field.
He's been out this season due to another injury, and won't see the field because of it. The Broncos will likely be saying goodbye to Williams in 2024 not because he's a bad player when healthy, but because it looks like they have found another gem in the slot with second-year player Ja'Quan McMillian. McMillian has been key to the Broncos' recent defensive surge, and looks like he might be a long-term option at the position.
6. Mike Purcell, DL
The defensive line for Denver is going to require some reshaping in the 2024 offseason. While Mike Purcell is far from the team's biggest issue at the position, he's a free agent in 2024 and will be 33 years old in April next year.
That's not too old to play on a one-year deal, so perhaps the Highlands Ranch, CO native will want to come back for another run at it, but the Broncos might be able to save some money here by going younger on the interior defensive line, and perhaps going after some players who can stay on the field a bit longer.