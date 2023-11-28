7 winners (and 1 loser) from Broncos blowout Week 12 win over Browns
5. Offensive Line - Winners
The Denver Broncos' offensive line imposed its will in this game against the Cleveland Browns, and it was a treat to watch.
Myles Garrett, arguably the best defensive player in the entire NFL, finished the game with no QB hits and no sacks. He wasn't a non-factor, but the Denver Broncos neutralized him extremely well. The team ran the ball 39 times for 169 yards, and four ball carriers had runs of 11 yards or longer.
This team is gelling on the offensive line and they have gotten better seemingly every week.
6. Courtland Sutton - Winner
Courtland Sutton once again made a bunch of big catches in this game as his outstanding re-breakout campaign continues. He was one drop away from having his 9th touchdown of the season but he drew a huge pass interference penalty on the team's first touchdown drive, and Sutton was wrongfully called for offensive pass interference and holding on plays in which he otherwise did an incredible job.
Sutton averaged 20.3 yards per reception with a long of 31 yards in this game, so he was ripping off big chunks. It's safe to say Courtland Sutton is back in a big way.