7 winners (and 1 loser) from Broncos blowout Week 12 win over Browns
3. Russell Wilson - winner
Russell Wilson has completed 34 passes in the red zone this season, and 17 of them have been touchdowns. He has a 17-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the red zone. I don't care about Russell's numbers between the 20s at this point as much as I do about the fact that when the Broncos need him to put the ball in the end zone, he's doing it.
The Broncos haven't won five games in a row despite Russell Wilson. He's playing and leading the team well. I think Wilson was a big winner in this game against Cleveland with some outstanding throws including his absolute dime to Adam Trautman for a touchdown, and a dime to Courtland Sutton just before that which was unfortunately dropped.
Wilson had another good game vs. Cleveland -- not perfect, but a good game. He continues to stack them up.
4. PJ Locke - winner
There were times PJ Locke was a little bit reckless in this game against the Browns, including on a red zone play in which he got called (correctly) for a personal foul and unnecessary roughness. That call did lead to the Browns's only touchdown of this game, but Locke was all over the place in this one and I think he's a better option even if both he and Kareem Jackson are available.
Locke plays aggressive, he plays fast, and he has good instincts to the ball. He had 7 total tackles, a strip-sack, and a key pass breakup in this game against the Browns.