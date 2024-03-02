7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land multiple offensive skill positions
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 5, Pick 146: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State:
The Broncos bring in some much needed competition to their outside linebacker room. Despite Denver's top three pass rushers combining for 21 sacks last season, their pressure rate simply did not register enough success as a group. I believe general manager George Paton will look to free agency to add a big name to the group rather than selecting one early in the draft. Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara, who already met with the Broncos at the East-West Shrine Bowl, could be a late-round steal for Vance Joseph.
Kamara ran an impressive 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine and showed lightyears of improvement every season at Colorado State. In 12 games in 2023, Kamara registered 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and an incredible 60 pressures. When was the last time the Broncos drafted an edge rusher out of Colorado State? Shaq Barrett. I think he turned out pretty well.
Round 6, Pick 193: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame:
Yet again, the Broncos make another trade and move up to select Notre Dame inside linebacker Marist Liufau, who they held a formal interview with at the NFL combine. After recent news that Denver would permanently move former third-round pick Drew Sanders to the outside linebacker position, it has become apparent that the inside linebacker position has quickly become an important need on the roster. The Broncos have met with Josey Jewell's agency at the combine regarding a potential contract extension, however, there has been no agreement yet finalized.
Liufau is a versatile athlete who could provide a different dynamic to Denver's defense that they are looking for. He's an incredible coverage player at 6 foot 2 and 234 pounds but can also rush the passer effectively. In 2022, Liufau saw a lot of success covering defenders as he allowed a mere 26.5 passer rating when targeted. That's ridiculously impressive. However, he registered just 11 pressures in those 601 snaps.
But then in 2023, his production flip-flopped. Liufau allowed a 90.2 passer rating when targeted but found a ton of success rushing the passer where he produced 26 pressures, 17 quarterback hurries, and five sacks on the year. There are plenty of areas to improve in Liufau's game, however, his raw tools and coverage ability prove to be a very solid base ground for a special player at the next level. He is a player absolutely worth trading up for.