7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land multiple offensive skill positions
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 4, Pick 122: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State:
The Broncos find some much-needed competition at the tight end position with the selection of Penn State tight end Theo Johnson. Johnson, who just turned 23, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and has a freakish athletic nature. He also managed to run the second-fastest 40-yard dash out of all the tight ends at the combine this year (4.57 seconds).
Johnson received very limited targets during his tenure at Penn State but definitely made the most of them by hauling in seven touchdown receptions in 2023 on an impressive 135.2 passer rating when targeted. He's by far one of the most explosive yet reliable tight ends in the class and would immediately give Broncos' Greg Dulcich a run for his money during training camp. The 6 foot 6 monster hardly missed any time at all due to injury in his four years at Penn State as well.
Round 5, Pick 144: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh:
In the fifth round, the Broncos find some needed backup depth at left tackle with the selection of Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves. It is unknown whether or not Denver will re-sign veteran swing tackle Cam Fleming for a second time meaning there could be zero depth behind Garett Bolles in a couple of weeks. This time around, I expect the Broncos to groom a young tackle behind Bolles in 2024 to hopefully eventually become a starter for the team down the road.
Goncalves, 23, has the versatility to play both tackle positions and at left guard but is most comfortable in his natural left tackle position. After an impressive season in 2022 when he allowed zero sacks and just four quarterback hits in 736 snaps, Goncalves injured his toe in 2023 after just three games which eventually led to a season-ending surgery.
His current draft projection is in the fourth round due to his undeniable talent, however, I do not see that being the case given his recent injury history. This is a pick the Broncos can take a chance on by providing him the proper coaching and a full season to redshirt and learn behind All-Pro tackle Garett Bolles.