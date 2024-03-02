7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land multiple offensive skill positions
Could this become a home run draft class for the Denver Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Round 3, Pick 92: Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State:
After four frustrating seasons between both parties, the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finally decide to move in their own direction. Jeudy gets sent to a situation in Detroit where he'll most likely immediately thrive and breakout while the Broncos get a fresh start in their wide receiver room along with a late third-round pick. It's a scenario that I personally would not like to see play out, however, Broncos insider Mike Klis seems to believe the Broncos will retain Courtland Sutton and continue to listen to offers for Jeudy.
With the 92nd pick, the Broncos find their cornerback opposite Patrick Surtain ll, but not for immediate purposes. I think Denver is going to let Riley Moss have a crack at it in 2024, regardless of who they bring in, considering the amount of capital they sacrificed to move up and select him in 2023. The lack of playing time was simply a matter of letting the young defensive back properly develop rather than throwing him into the fire so soon.
At 6 feet tall and 191 pounds, Florida State's Jarrian Jones has the potential to become a gem in this year's draft at the cornerback position. Jones ran a blazing 4.38-second official 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Friday. His tools and makeup present an interesting prototype at defensive back but most importantly, he thrives in zone coverage. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will love what he brings to the table as a potential third-round pick.