7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 5, Pick 145: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice:
The Broncos decide to double-dip on the wide receiver position in this mock draft and choose to select Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey, brother of 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. How cool would it be for Luke McCaffrey to play for the same team that his father Ed McCaffrey once played for?
With this selection, Denver's wide receiver room would look like Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Ja'Lynn Polk, Tim Patrick, and Luke McCaffrey -- a lot more speed than in previous years.
McCaffrey, 22, reeled in 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 and also added 15 rushes for 117 rushing yards as well. McCaffrey could become a sneaky weapon out of the backfield and even on motion plays that head coach Sean Payton loves to utilize in his offense.
His vertical speed, flexibility, and catch radius are all above-average strengths he would provide for Denver's receiving unit. Not to mention, his impressive contested-catch ability could replace the absence of Courtland Sutton on Denver's roster along with Tim Patrick.