7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 5, Pick 143: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson:
Perhaps a bit late to address the need of interior defensive line, however, the Broncos could look to address that position group through free agency as I had previously mentioned for cornerback. Regardless, the Broncos need to get younger up front and that starts with the defensive line. Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis' strong run defense and ability to disrupt offensive lines make him an intriguing selection in the fifth round.
Davis, 23, accumulated 30 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and 145 tackles in his five years at Clemson. His lengthy experience and impressive versatility are both strong traits that make him an interesting prospect on the third day of the draft.
Davis has the versatility to play anywhere on the defensive line and is just as effective in any of those positions. Because of that, the Broncos could strike gold in the fifth round.