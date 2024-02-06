7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 4, Pick 121: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State:
With tight end Greg Dulcich's injury concerns, the Broncos need to find a legitimate insurance option and competitor to Dulcich this offseason. Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell, who opened some eyes at the Senior Bowl this week, could be a sneaky good addition to Denver's tight end group.
Bell has above-average ball tracking and adjustment on catches, high-end speed, and an overall nice feel and vision of the field in open space.
Bell, 22, caught 95 passes for 1,260 yards and nine touchdowns in his four years in college football (first three at South Carolina). Bell will have to improve his route running and blocking ability before he becomes an immediate contributor at the NFL level, however, he has all the raw tools to provide immediate competition and stability to Denver's tight end room.