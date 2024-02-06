7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 2, Pick 62: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington:
I do believe there is a strong chance that this offseason will finally be the year we see either wide receiver Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy be traded and if it were to happen, I believe Sutton would be on his way out during the draft. In this trade, the Broncos would net a late second-round pick for Sutton while moving off of his contract and clearing up roughly $17.3M in 2024 cap space. Baltimore would add a skilled contested catch receiver coming off a 10-touchdown season while wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hits free agency.
On the other end of the trade, the Broncos become younger at the wide receiver position by drafting the multi-talented wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington. Polk, 21, caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 while becoming one of the nation's best receivers.
The Broncos are in dire need of more speed on their team across the board, primarily at receiver, and Polk would provide just that. Polk also adds a very versatile route tree that proves his readiness at the NFL level.