7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 2, Pick 42: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan:
Something in my gut tells me the Broncos are keeping it very internal that they like Michigan quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy. Now would they select him as high as the 12th overall pick? Most definitely not. But there are aspects of McCarthy's game to like, despite his unknowns. It is very apparent the Broncos will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason and I do not believe they will look to the free agent market for their 2024 starter.
McCarthy, at only 21 years old, is coming fresh off a national championship victory and his confidence is at an all-time high right now. His accuracy, arm talent, and frame at 6-foot-3 make him a very intriguing prospect. NFL scouts and executives seem to be much higher on McCarthy's ability and potential at the NFL level than many draft analysts and fans meaning the Broncos could get some respectable value with the 42nd overall pick.