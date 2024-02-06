7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos land generational talent in offensive heavy class
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
As the annual NFL draft approaches in just a few months, the Denver Broncos are slated to make six selections with a varying amount of needs across their roster. Among those needs, quarterback, outside linebacker, and cornerback immediately stand out as the biggest weaknesses on Denver's roster and will likely consist of general manager George Paton's main focuses entering draft weekend.
However, with free agency still to come, this could impact Denver's plan for the draft. While the Broncos will most likely choose the 'best player available' approach, I still do expect them to possibly avoid specific positions that they address through free agency -- one of which I expect to be cornerback. Regardless, the Broncos front office will be under immense pressure to draft immediate contributors to the roster given the current state of the roster.
Full Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft:
Round 1, Pick 23: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State:
The Broncos are in massive need of a dominant pass rusher in their outside linebacker room that can absorb the majority of attention from opposing offenses. Top edge rusher Jared Verse would bring exactly that to Denver and more. Broncos pass rushers Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper produced one of the worst pressure rates among other teams in the NFL in 2023 and would widely benefit from the addition of Verse in the first round.
Verse, 23, is ranked as one of the three best players at his position in the draft and is a projected top-15 pick in the draft. Therefore, selecting Verse 23rd overall would be incredible value for Denver to kick off their draft. Verse's bend off the edge, overall athleticism, and high motor would instantly boost Denver's pass-rushing attack.