7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos add two key offensive playmakers
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 5, Pick 143: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State:
The Broncos go ahead and address their need of tight end in the fifth round with the selection of Colorado State's Dallin Holker. Once again, another sneaky fast player in this draft at his respective position. Holker is one of the more reliable tight ends in this class when it comes to catching passes and picking up first downs through the air. He also has an innate blocking ability in both run and pass and is great at the point of attack.
He would be a great fit in Payton's West Coast offense and wouldn't have to leave home if Denver were to select him. Holker could become a serious mismatch under Payton's usage at 6-foot-4.
Round 5, Pick 145: Maason Smith, DT, LSU:
This may be a bit low in the draft for defensive tackle Maason Smith to be selected, but if Denver was sitting in the fifth round with the LSU interior defensive lineman still on the board, this has to be the selection. The Broncos would be finding serious value with this pick, especially considering the defensive line is a major need of Denver's this offseason.
Smith, 21, has the length, motor, and closing speed to be a late-round gem in this year's draft. It would not surprise me in the slightest if his stock rises to the third-round range come draft time.