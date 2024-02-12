7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos add two key offensive playmakers
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
Round 2, Pick 49: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri:
After cornerback Damarri Mathis' massive let-down of a sophomore season, the Broncos better be on the lookout for a stellar corner to add alongside two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain ll in their secondary. With their acquired second-round pick, the Broncos selected speedy cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. out of Missouri. Rakestraw Jr., known for his high intelligence, has a very good understanding of offensive schemes and routes and how to excel in both outside man and zone coverage.
He also possesses an elite tackling ability and is not afraid of any contact. His reaction time and comfortability in his role almost seem effortless on his part on film. Rakestraw Jr. would be an excellent addition to Denver's secondary and would immediately fill a needed hole at cornerback.
Round 3, Pick 92: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan:
The Denver Broncos add plenty more speed with the selection of Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson following a trade down with the Detroit Lions. Even if the Broncos were to retain both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton this offseason, wide receiver still remains a big need for Denver this offseason.
Wilson's elite footwork and ball skills will translate perfectly to the NFL and will instantly provide a skillset for Denver's receiver room that they are currently missing. The 22-year-old receiver out of Michigan has an athletic ability that will help establish himself as an immediate starter in the pros if given the opportunity.