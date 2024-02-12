7-round mock draft: Denver Broncos add two key offensive playmakers
Could the Denver Broncos pull off this draft class in April?
By Amir Farrell
As we near the beginning of the NFL free agency period, head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are set to begin their NFL draft analysis and film breakdowns in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos are set to have six total picks in the upcoming draft however, do not currently obtain a second-round pick.
Could we see some maneuvering of Denver's draft order come draft day? Here's what that could potentially look like if it had become the case:
Round 1, Pick 18: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon:
To begin this mock draft, the Denver Broncos trade down from the 12th overall pick to select Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 18th overall pick. As most know, playing the 'trade down' game is certainly risky, especially in pursuit of your intended franchise quarterback, however, general manager George Paton is well-known for having the desire to stockpile draft picks when presented with the opportunity.
In this scenario, Sean Payton lands his next franchise quarterback he can groom and develop under his system from the time he arrives in the building.
Rather than adding a quarterback through free agency or the trade market, the Broncos trade back, add their quarterback of the future, and acquire a second-round pick in the process. This could be viewed as one of the smarter trades in the draft if it were to come to fruition.