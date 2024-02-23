7 realistic free agents Broncos could sign in 2024
Which free agents are "realistic" for the Denver Broncos to add in 2024?
6. Javon Kinlaw, DL
How many years in a row has it been now that the Broncos have gotten at least one player from the San Francisco 49ers whether through NFL Free Agency or a trade?
Last year it was Mike McGlinchey, the year before it was DJ Jones, and the year before that it was Jonas Griffith...I'm just saying, you might want to look at guys leaving that San Francisco program as potential fits for this Denver roster...
Javon Kinlaw was supposed to replace DeForest Buckner on the 49ers' defensive line, but hasn't consistently been able to do that for the Niners. I think you could see stronger connections come into play for Kinlaw elswhere in the NFL like Houston with DeMeco Ryans, but the Broncos make a ton of sense considering the clear need for someone to start opposite Zach Allen.
7. Isaiah Simmons, LB
We've already seen the Vance Joseph connection come into play a couple of times for the Denver Broncos with Zach Allen coming in as a big-money pickup in 2023, and Rashard Lawrence (a third-round pick by Arizona in 2020) coming over on a reserve/futures deal in 2024.
Isaiah Simmons was part of Lawrence's 2020 draft class in Arizona, and although there were some rocky patches early on, Vance Joseph and the Cardinals might have finally figured things out with Simmons before he was traded away in 2023.
As soon as Joseph left the building, Simmons was dealt for virtually nothing. Go figure...
Not only does Isaiah Simmons have familiarity with Vance Joseph, Zach Allen, and Rashard Lawrence on this Denver roster, but his old teammate Chris Banjo is an assistant on the staff (special teams). With the way we saw Vance Joseph deploying linebackers as blitzers last season, Isaiah Simmons is an obvious weapon to come in and replace Josey Jewell, especially if Drew Sanders is sticking at EDGE.