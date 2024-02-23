7 realistic free agents Broncos could sign in 2024
Which free agents are "realistic" for the Denver Broncos to add in 2024?
4. Zack Baun, LB, Saints
The Denver Broncos could be in the market for some depth at both off-ball linebacker and EDGE this offseason, and someone like Zack Baun could make a lot of sense to help fill some of those roles. He's also a guy who gives you special teams ability.
Baun not only has connections to the New Orleans Saints that could be a major factor, but he also played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. Leonhard is now the Denver Broncos' defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.
Perhaps the Broncos will view Baun as a player who could add some versatility and upside to their roster. Being sent on 25 blitzes this past season, he finally had his first two career sacks and showed off his impressive abilities off the edge.
5. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB/EDGE
Another player with versatility but perhaps a little more proven pass rush ability is Dolphins LB/EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel.
Van Ginkel is a player who has ties to Jim Leonhard from his days at Wisconsin, and he could be exactly the type (price range) of EDGE player the Broncos are looking for this offseason. He ended up being one of the highest-graded EDGE players by Pro Football Focus this past season and while he'll likely get a solid deal in free agency, he might be one of those second-wave guys the Broncos are looking for.