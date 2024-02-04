7 potential replacements for Russell Wilson in 2024
The possibilities of replacing Russell Wilson in 2024 are many...
7. Jacoby Brissett, Free Agent
Another player about to hit free agency is veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who has started a lot of games in the league for a number of teams, including the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.
The last time we saw Brissett as a season-long starter was in 2022 with Cleveland, and he did a pretty solid job all things considered, completing 64 percent of his passes in the 11 games he was given while holding the fort down for Deshaun Watson.
Brissett may not be the most exciting option, but he’s a solid veteran who could give you a decent “floor” at the position. You know what you’re getting from him. He’s played a lot of games. He’s got experience running a variety of offenses at this point.
The unfortunate aspect of this potential option is that Jacoby Brissett doesn’t offer the highest ceiling. He’s going to be 32 this season. I would think the addition of a player like Brissett would almost automatically have to come with a substantial NFL Draft investment at the position as well, so perhaps you could pick him to pair with one of the two first-round options on this list.