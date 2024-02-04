7 potential replacements for Russell Wilson in 2024
The possibilities of replacing Russell Wilson in 2024 are many...
5. Bo Nix, NFL Draft
One of the most interesting options for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft class is Oregon Ducks signal-caller Bo Nix.
Nix is one of the most decorated passers in this year’s class, and even though his collegiate career got off to a rocky start at Auburn, he finished by putting some incredible numbers up as a member of the Oregon Ducks.
The 2023 PAC 12 Offensive Player of the Year had a whopping 45 touchdown passes this past season compared to just three interceptions. He completed 77.4 percent of his throws and was outstanding when under pressure as well as on the money downs.
Nix is also a dynamic option with his legs, racking up 20 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.
When you look at his mental makeup, his experience, his accuracy, the ability to push the ball to every level of the field, and his athleticism, there’s very little not to like about Bo Nix as a prospect. Sure, he will be a little bit older coming out, but the on-field development he’s had over the last handful of years has made it worth the wait.
Nix could very well be available to the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall pick, and I would hope they would strongly consider him there.