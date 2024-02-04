7 potential replacements for Russell Wilson in 2024
The possibilities of replacing Russell Wilson in 2024 are many...
3. Baker Mayfield, Free Agent
Talking about the Broncos potentially acquiring the likes of Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield with Jimmy Garoppolo changing teams...What is this, the 2018 offseason?
The Broncos missed out on all of the good quarterbacks back in that pivotal 2018 offseason, instead choosing to buy the Case Keenum hype. Ah, good times.
Baker Mayfield is slated for free agency once again in 2024, and now that the Broncos have passed on him a variety of times, surely they won't make the same mistake again, right?
Well, it might not be that simple. Everyone assumes that Mayfield going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a foregone conclusion, and perhaps rightfully so. But if he hits the open market, this would be something the Broncos should at least explore. Mayfield may have priced himself out of Denver's range, unfortunately, but where there is motivation between the team and the player, you never know what could happen.
I like the idea of Mayfield operating Sean Payton's offense, and Payton has seemingly been a fan of Mayfield in the past. I would categorize this as very much a "longshot" option, but if Mayfield hits free agency, the Broncos would be foolish not to at least give his agent a call.