7 potential replacements for Russell Wilson in 2024
The possibilities of replacing Russell Wilson in 2024 are many...
The 2024 offseason is in full swing, and as the Denver Broncos make preparations to potentially move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, everyone is going to be wondering what direction they go at that position. Understandably so. This Denver Broncos team has been struggling to find a franchise quarterback for eight years now, and moving on from Russell Wilson would be an admission of yet another failure at the position.
So what are the options for 2024? What is realistic for this franchise?
Let's take a look at a handful of options -- both realistic and maybe some of the long shots available.
1. Kirk Cousins, Free Agent
Let's start with an option that may seem unrealistic on the surface, but you might be able to talk yourself into this being one of the most realistic when you put together a lot of the breadcrumbs we've seen this offseason.
First of all, Kirk Cousins has stated that he's not all about the cash in 2024. In terms of establishing himself a legacy financially, taking care of his family for generations to come, Cousins has done well for himself. The next $1 million he earns will put him 10th among the NFL's all-time list of highest-paid players...ever.
Cousins is content with the financial blessings he's received, or so he says. He's also reportedly gone on record as saying that he isn't going to turn down an opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame head coach should that opportunity arise. Sean Payton just so happens to be a future Hall of Fame head coach (debate a wall) who will likely be in the market for a QB this offseason.
And if it's not all about the Benjamins for Kirk Cousins, then the Broncos might be the right fit. Sean Payton would probably love to have a passer like Cousins operating his offense, and perhaps the allure of playing for Payton would cause Cousins to take less money to come to Denver, where there are obviously significant financial hurdles due to the Russell Wilson situation.
I would have thought this was impossible a month ago, but Cousins -- coming off of a serious injury -- could perhaps be within the realm of realism for Denver.