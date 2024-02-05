7 potential landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024
Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
There is simply no way that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to stick with Kenny Pickett as their QB1 in the 2024 season. That would just be insane.
The Steelers have to realize that their QB position has held them back from potentially having some actual contenders over the last couple of years. The great defense in Pittsburgh is seemingly wasting away.
Although Russell Wilson would not be coming in and giving the Steelers another version of Ben Roethlisberger, throwing the ball all over the yard and passing for 4,500 yards, I think he would be a substantial upgrade over either Kenny Pickett or Mitchell Trubisky. We saw how much better Mason Rudolph was compared to both of those guys, and I think that tells us everything we need to know.
As of the time of this post being written, the Steelers are still contemplating who their offensive coordinator will be. That will be massive in determining whether this can be a fit for Russell Wilson, but with the defense in Pittsburgh, I think this could be a great all-around fit. The Steelers can get to the playoffs and maybe actually do something with a QB like Russ at the helm.