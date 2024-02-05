7 potential landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024
Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?
5. Atlanta Falcons
Alright, let’s just finish the job with the last remaining team in the NFC South that could realistically add a quarterback this offseason: The Atlanta Falcons.
New head coach Raheem Morris is inheriting a roster that should be really attractive to potentially available quarterbacks this offseason. Offensively, the Falcons have the type of running game with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier that Wilson could really lean on.
They have big weapons in the passing game in Drake London and Kyle Pitts who could be big-time outlets for Wilson. Heck, the Falcons could even try to trade for Courtland Sutton to get yet another player that Russell Wilson has a nice rapport with in the mix offensively.
Terry Fontenot is the GM of the Atlanta Falcons, and he worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans before becoming the general manager of the Falcons. He’d be able to get some great intel on adding Russ into his organization from Payton and I think this would be a smart move from Wilson’s perspective as well.
The Falcons could be a team on the rise. They play in a very “winnable” division right now. The offense is ready-made for a QB to step in and have success, and they’re only going to add more pieces in the offseason. If I was Russ, I might be pushing to go here.