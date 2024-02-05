7 potential landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024
Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?
4. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers would not be an option for Russell Wilson to potentially be “the guy” right away, so perhaps this would be a last resort kind of option.
However, I think they are intriguing for a variety of reasons.
First and foremost, Bryce Young was bad enough in 2023 that the chances of Wilson playing are actually probably pretty high.
Second, everyone who had a hand in using the #1 overall pick on Young is basically gone at this point.
The Panthers cleaned house, firing GM Scott Fitterer as well as head coach Frank Reich. The ownership in Carolina was livid seeing CJ Stroud have so much success in Houston while the Panthers sent the #1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears. I don’t think ownership would be opposed to the idea of having new head coach Dave Canales work with his old pal Russell Wilson.
The two had a very good working relationship when they were together in Seattle, and Wilson could come in and bring a familiar face for Canales to raise the floor at the position and possibly help win a relatively weak division in 2024.