7 potential landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024
Where will Russell Wilson play in 2024?
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As of right now, we really don’t know what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to do at the quarterback position.
Baker Mayfield had a really good season for them in 2023, signing for a very team-friendly deal worth $4 million. He vastly outplayed that pay grade, and will be looking for a raise in the 2024 offseason. The question isn’t whether the Bucs would want Mayfield back or whether Mayfield would want to go back to the Bucs, it’s really going to come down to how many figures and years they are willing to offer him.
Now, I say that, but fit does matter, and there is one particular reason why I think the Bucs could potentially move on from Mayfield (or maybe Mayfield will move on from the Bucs). The reason is that the Bucs lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales to their division rival Carolina Panthers, and the fit with Canales was obviously huge for Mayfield.
He should definitely keep his options open, which means the Bucs could look into going the economic route and sign Russell Wilson, who could be available for the veteran minimum (just over $1 million).
The Bucs would be able to afford to bring back Mike Evans and continue to build the roster around the QB position, and Wilson is an intriguing option as a replacement for Mayfield.