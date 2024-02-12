7 moves Broncos must make to reach next year's Super Bowl
What do the Denver Broncos need to do to get back to the Super Bowl?
1. Reload at wide receiver
At this particular point in time, it looks like the Denver Broncos might only have one of Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy on the roster in 2024. Based on Sutton's contract and overall value after having the best season of his career, I would almost expect him to be the one on the move at this point.
That might not coincide super well with keeping Russell Wilson around, but trading Sutton might allow the Denver Broncos to gain some newfound flexibility at the receiver position.
The Broncos could save a bunch of money by cutting Tim Patrick this offseason as well, and while you'd hate to see both of those guys go, the Broncos could start over with Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims as the two core pieces, and look to free agency and the NFL Draft for new weapons.
There are a ton of interesting receivers hitting free agency, including the likes of Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Gabe Davis. Behind those guys, there are players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Hollywood Brown.
This year's NFL Draft crop also looks like it's going to be extremely strong at receiver. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Denver Broncos reload at this position, and that might be for the best of the long-term of this position group. The Broncos need more consistency at receiver. They need a true go-to threat in the offense, and if they can get that, I think the other pieces are suddenly going to look a lot better.
How do they get that done? I think the beauty of this offseason is that there are more ways than one. They could find someone in the NFL Draft, they could get help in a trade, or they could go to free agency after freeing up space. If this team can find a true WR1 in the 2024 offseason, I think it will be a game-changer for the franchise.