7 moves Broncos must make to reach next year's Super Bowl
What do the Denver Broncos need to do to get back to the Super Bowl?
2. Land multiple early impact players in the 2024 NFL Draft
Most people in Broncos Country want to see the team land a quarterback with their first-round pick in this year's draft, and that would be fantastic.
Quarterback or not, the Broncos have to find a way to land instant impact early on in this year's draft. The lack of instant impact from the rookie classes the last two years has been crippling. Even though the Broncos haven't had a first-round pick in the last two years, consider what the team has gotten out of the likes of Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich, Marvin Mims, Drew Sanders, and Riley Moss.
Bonitto made strides in year two, which was great to see, but Marvin Mims even made the Pro Bowl as a rookie return specialist, and everyone was disappointed at how little he was involved in the offense this past year.
Riley Moss? Injuries played a factor, but you expected a guy the Broncos traded up for like they did to be more involved. Drew Sanders did almost nothing as a rookie.
We heard head coach Sean Payton talk about "vision" for the guys the Broncos drafted, and while you certainly want to draft the best players, the Broncos might need to shorten the list this year to guys who can make the biggest impact as early as possible. If this team wants to actually compete and do something in the playoffs next year, they need instant impact from the rookie class.