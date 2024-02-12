7 moves Broncos must make to reach next year's Super Bowl
What do the Denver Broncos need to do to get back to the Super Bowl?
5. Sign Hunter Henry at tight end
We all know general manager George Paton said that the Broncos won't plan on being involved in the "first wave" of NFL free agency based on how active they were last year, but that doesn't mean they're not going to be active among some of the better players.
This is a big-time free agent crop in 2024 and the Broncos would be fools to just sit on their hands. And yes, the Broncos need to create salary cap space, but that won't be an issue for them. There are many ways to create plenty of cap space and make moves to upgrade the roster.
And one upgrade that would be huge for this Broncos team is to sign someone like Hunter Henry at the tight end position. The Broncos need a reliable pass-catching option here and they simply haven't been able to rely on Greg Dulcich.
Dulcich has been dealing with hamstring issues basically since he came into the league in 2022. There's just no way Denver can bank on getting any sort of consistent production out of him. Hunter Henry is a proven veteran and you know what you're getting when he steps on the field.