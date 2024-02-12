7 moves Broncos must make to reach next year's Super Bowl
What do the Denver Broncos need to do to get back to the Super Bowl?
6. Go get a stud running back in free agency
Compared to the amount of work these guys do for an offense, the market value for top-flight running backs nowadays is really not that bad compared to other primary offensive weapons like wide receivers. Even if you're paying running backs $10 million per season, we're seeing some of the best receivers make upwards of $25-30 million per season right now.
You're telling me that a guy who might get 250 touches for your offense is not worth a little bit of an investment? I'm not saying to make a habit of paying running backs big money, but if you can get a game-changer in 2024 NFL Free Agency, it might be something to consider. And there are a number of backs in this year's free agency crop that could make the market very interesting.
With supply and demand, are running backs going to have to settle for less than market value? It's possible. Players like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are hitting free agency this offseason. I think a guy like that would upgrade Denver's offense substantially.
This would obviously mean moving on from Javonte Williams, which I think we could see the Broncos do. Javonte's ability to create yardage after contact was simply not there in 2023, and the Broncos were unwilling to give more of a role to Samaje Perine in the running game.
Signing someone like Barkley or Jacobs to a 2-3 year deal would help any quarterback coming in, rookie or otherwise. This offense needs playmakers desperately.