7 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign if the price is right
6. Shelby Harris, DL, Seahawks
How about a reunion here? The Denver Broncos need more defensive line help, and Shelby Harris (still a Denver resident) was only gone for a year. There's no doubt that the Broncos would have preferred to have kept Harris in last year's Russell Wilson trade if possible, but the Seahawks weren't backing down on the king's ransom in return for Russ.
Now, Harris could return to Denver where he spent a few very successful seasons, starting in 2017 when he was playing for then-head coach Vance Joseph. Harris got his first real opportunity to start in the NFL from Joseph and the Broncos and I wouldn't be surprised to see him return to Denver to finish out his career.
Or, at least play 2023...
7. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills
Even after the addition of Samaje Perine to the running back room, it might not be a bad idea for the Denver Broncos to take advantage of a really weak market right now and sign someone else. I know free agent running backs are not always everyone's preferred brand, but certainly when you look at a team that's almost starting from scratch at RB (considering Javonte Williams' injury), someone like Singletary could make a lot of sense.
Singletary is a smaller back, but he's more than just a change of pace at the position. he had over 1,100 yards from scrimmage for the Bills last season and is fully capable of doing a little bit of everything at the position. It would be fun to see his dynamic quickness at work in Sean Payton's offense.