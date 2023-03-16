7 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign if the price is right
4. Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders
Yes, the Denver Broncos signed Chris Manhertz to bring a physical blocking presence to the tight end position, but that doesn't mean they have to be done adding there. This is a good draft class at the tight end position, but there are also still some really good players available in free agency.
As the market starts to cool off a little bit, you can't help but think that Foster Moreau coming in on a three-year deal worth $15 million or something like that would be huge for the Denver Broncos. It wouldn't prevent Chris Manhertz from playing, but it would give the Broncos the chance to utilize a lot of 12 and 13 personnel (two and three tight ends) while keeping their options open in the passing game.
Having athletic players like Moreau and Dulcich along with the blocking prowess of someone like Manhertz? That would be phenomenal and would keep teams on their heels when the Broncos go into these personnel groupings.
5. Greg Gaines, DL, Rams
I have suggested this before, but it's worth repeating while he's still on the market. The Denver Broncos should go after a player like Greg Gaines to really round out the depth chart on the defensive line. With limited NFL Draft capital, you need to keep your options open and although the Broncos could look to attack that position group in the draft, I think you have some great options ready to play right now.
Gaines would be one of them.
Gaines played for the Rams the last four years including a short stint with Denver Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon on their staff. The familiarity there could lead to the Broncos landing a really good player on the cheap in free agency who could also be a longer-term option (Gaines is only 26).