7 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign if the price is right
2. Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs
The Denver Broncos were in on the wide receiver market with Allen Lazard, which was interesting because some of the PR that was coming out regarding the team's intentions at the receiver position involved a need for speed. With all due respect to Lazard's 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, there are speedier guys available.
Perhaps the Broncos would consider former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal after he missed nine-plus games in 2023 with an injury. We saw Parris Campbell sign a very reasonable one-year deal worth a little under $5 million with the New York Giants, so could we see someone like Hardman get similar value?
That would be super helpful to the Denver Broncos, who simply need options in the passing game. Even after adding return specialist and cornerback Tremon Smith, the Broncos could bring in Hardman as a punt return option and speed thread.
3. DJ Chark, WR, Lions
Speaking of speed at the wide receiver position, why not look to add someone like DJ Chark? Chark is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and he has 4.3 speed at the position. He's not necessarily a high volume type of receiver but I think the way he can maximize targets deep downfield could really be an asset to the Broncos, who need a true vertical threat in the offense.
The Broncos also have a connection to Chark in pass game coordinator John Morton. Morton was with the Detroit Lions last season and made plays like this against some of the league's best:
If the Broncos were in on Allen Lazard, they should have an expanded look at the rest of the market. DJ Chark would be a fantastic pickup for a team that needs more playmakers.