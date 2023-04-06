7 free agents the Denver Broncos need before the 2023 NFL Draft
7. Denver Broncos should sign an experienced EDGE player
Alright, hear me out on this one. The Denver Broncos should try to get a deal done with a veteran EDGE player for one year with incentives. As of right now, it's kind of tough to pick out of the EDGE group the Broncos have who might be in the rotation, who's for sure making the roster, and which players the team can build around.
Right now, the Broncos simply have no fail-safe at this position. Randy Gregory is the veteran of the group, but unfortunately, his presence on the field is not currently reliable. He was hurt most of last season, and although he was effective when on the field, there are a lot of people clamoring for the Broncos to draft an EDGE with one of their top picks in 2023 because this position feels so uncertain right now.
I simply don't think adding a rookie third-round pick is going to raise the "floor" of this room as it currently stands. The Broncos need a veteran off the edge to help this room, and there are actually a lot available right now:
- Yannick Ngakoue
- Frank Clark
- Bud Dupree
- Leonard Floyd
- Robert Quinn
- Jadeveon Clowney
- Markus Golden
- Justin Houston
Out of the players on that list that might be within the realm of realism in the Denver Broncos price range, a couple of really good options might be Markus Golden and Justin Houston. Those guys just have an innate ability for putting pressure on the QB.
Golden, throughout his career (which has included the last two years in Arizona with Vance Joseph), has pretty much been a lock for 20 or more QB hits every season. As a matter of fact, he averages 20 QB hits per 17 games played, so that's not just hyperbole -- it's an actual thing.
Justin Houston is an ageless wonder off the edge. That guy sacks quarterbacks in his sleep. He's going to be 34 this season but had 9.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 25 pressures last year for the Ravens. He's not lost it by any means.
Again, the point here is to raise the floor of the Broncos' EDGE group. They have enough young players. Their veterans right now are Randy Gregory and Jacob Martin. I think if you add one more player to this group with a proven ability to get to the QB, it can improve the unit and help make your young players better.